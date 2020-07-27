Facts

13:46 27.07.2020

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

2 min read
Ankara and Kyiv are discussing the issue of joint development and even production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine, provided that appropriate conditions are provided, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Yagmur Ahmet Guldere has said.

"The systems of unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar have already been purchased by Ukraine. We had discussions on various topics, and this issue was also discussed by the two countries. Joint development of even more powerful systems, and even the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine, has also been discussed, when appropriate conditions are provided. I think that the defense industry can become a new symbol in Turkish-Ukrainian cooperation, including this particular element," the ambassador said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, this year both countries had two important meetings in the field of the defense industry.

"Recently, this month, the Turkish Defense Minister visited Ukraine and there was also a meeting of our defense industries, including representatives of the Defense Ministries, earlier this year. During these meetings, we discussed very important projects that will make Turkey and Ukraine stronger together. This will help us improve our national security, jointly develop certain systems. We are working very intensively in this area," he said.

The ambassador also said the agreement on military financial cooperation is an element that helps to simplify and speed up procurement work.

"Through these contacts, we have already developed a number of special projects, and with the help of several more mutual visits, we will be able to determine which sectors will be involved in this program and which side will move in which direction. Again, this is another element that makes Turkish-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of the defense industry stronger," he emphasized.

