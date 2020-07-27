Facts

10:10 27.07.2020

Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine on Monday morning reported 807 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, and 315 recoveries in the past day, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Sixty-five children and 43 healthcare workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Stepanov said, adding that 161 people were admitted to hospitals.

According to data from the coronavirus monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council, as of Monday morning, Ukraine's COVID-19 total case count stands at 65,656, 36,122 such patients have already recovered, and 1,616 have died. Ukraine currently has 27,918 active COVID-19 cases, which is 481 more than the day before.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
