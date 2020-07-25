Facts

13:23 25.07.2020

Austria restricts entry for Ukrainian citizens from July 27

From Monday, July 27, Austria restricts entry to its territory for residents of 32 countries, including citizens of Ukraine, due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus, Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba said.

"Unfortunately, from July 27, Austria restricts entry to its territory for citizens of 32 countries where the situation with the pandemic is not improving. Ukraine is on this list. Since there was no air connection, this is bad news, primarily for those who enter Austria by car. Now this channel works only for transit," the ambassador said on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

He also added that Ukrainians entering from another Schengen country, and who have not been in Ukraine and other risk countries for the last 14 days, must present a PCR test and undergo a 10-day quarantine (with confirmation of its location).

In turn, Ukrainian citizens who have a residence permit in Austria must present a negative test, which is no more than 72 hours.

"The same applies to seasonal workers, medical personnel, diplomats, or if a male citizen or a female citizen of Ukraine is expected in Austria by a husband or wife, or if they are heading to Austria for a wedding or funeral. In this case, a PCR test is mandatory, but you cannot enter," wrote Scherba.

The U.S., Sweden, Russia, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Belarus and others are also among the countries included in the "red list."

Tags: #ukraine #austria
