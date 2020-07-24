Facts

18:23 24.07.2020

Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

2 min read
Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine will offer the leaders of the Normandy format to support the modernization of the Minsk Agreements if they fail to implement them in 2020.

"The president called the term of one year, in 2020 it will expire. I think, in any case, Minsk site as a logistics center for solving economic and humanitarian issues should remain. Under conditions that are unrealistic to fulfill, we will ask the leaders of the Normandy format to support their modernization," he said in an interview with the Focus magazine.

According to Reznikov, the European partners today regret that at one time they showed softness and allowed the Russian leadership "to go so far, including with the text of Minsk agreements, with tough obligations that Ukraine was asked to take on."

"I mean the legal aspects. This is interference with our sovereignty," he said.

Reznikov also believes that Russia "dreams of sitting at the negotiating table" with the United States, but the Americans do not want this and do not consider Russia to be an equal, while he pointed to the importance of political, military and technical and diplomatic support for Ukraine from the United States.

Tags: #normandy_format #tcg #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:20 24.07.2020
Will be necessary to call in peacekeepers for withdrawal of Russian troops from ORDLO – Reznikov

Will be necessary to call in peacekeepers for withdrawal of Russian troops from ORDLO – Reznikov

12:00 23.07.2020
TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

10:56 23.07.2020
OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

10:30 23.07.2020
Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

10:04 23.07.2020
Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

09:37 23.07.2020
Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

14:45 21.07.2020
Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

14:44 21.07.2020
Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

18:25 10.07.2020
Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Will be necessary to call in peacekeepers for withdrawal of Russian troops from ORDLO – Reznikov

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

LATEST

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD