Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine will offer the leaders of the Normandy format to support the modernization of the Minsk Agreements if they fail to implement them in 2020.

"The president called the term of one year, in 2020 it will expire. I think, in any case, Minsk site as a logistics center for solving economic and humanitarian issues should remain. Under conditions that are unrealistic to fulfill, we will ask the leaders of the Normandy format to support their modernization," he said in an interview with the Focus magazine.

According to Reznikov, the European partners today regret that at one time they showed softness and allowed the Russian leadership "to go so far, including with the text of Minsk agreements, with tough obligations that Ukraine was asked to take on."

"I mean the legal aspects. This is interference with our sovereignty," he said.

Reznikov also believes that Russia "dreams of sitting at the negotiating table" with the United States, but the Americans do not want this and do not consider Russia to be an equal, while he pointed to the importance of political, military and technical and diplomatic support for Ukraine from the United States.