Facts

12:57 24.07.2020

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

2 min read
Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Experts will begin work on identifying specific forms of future cooperation between Ukraine and NATO in format of the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership (EOP), said Captain Yulia Schukina, officer of the Main Directorate of Military Cooperation and Verification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At the moment, with the receipt by Ukraine of the status of a partner state with enhanced capabilities, work has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on filling certain areas with practical content in order to obtain the aforementioned advantages. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent a letter to the head of NATO military committee with the position of Ukrainian military leadership on the above issue. The next step is the transition to joint work of experts to determine specific forms of future interaction with NATO in the EOP format," she said during an online briefing on Friday.

Prior to that, Schukina explained what benefits Ukraine will receive becoming a Partner of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Program.

"Ukraine will be able to take part in planning of NATO operations, will receive admission to all NATO exercises, which will give access to best practices and priority certification of forces and equipment. Representatives of Ukraine will be able to occupy positions in NATO headquarters and command structures. Participation in the program also provides for deepening cooperation to support security in the Black Sea. The program also provides for joint counteraction to cyber threats, international terrorism and organized crime," she said.

The officer also added that the advantage, relevant from the point of view of combating modern challenges and threats, is the admission of representatives of the state with EOP status to NATO exercises on cybersecurity and the expansion of opportunities for participation in training events on this topic. The status also provides for the intensification of information exchange.

As reported, on June 12, Ukraine became a member of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Program.

Tags: #nato #armed #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 24.07.2020
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

14:25 24.07.2020
MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

14:23 24.07.2020
Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

11:04 24.07.2020
Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

18:26 23.07.2020
Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:13 23.07.2020
Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

12:45 23.07.2020
Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

12:10 22.07.2020
Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

LATEST

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

EU will continue supporting Ukraine – Dombrovskis

Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD