Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Experts will begin work on identifying specific forms of future cooperation between Ukraine and NATO in format of the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership (EOP), said Captain Yulia Schukina, officer of the Main Directorate of Military Cooperation and Verification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At the moment, with the receipt by Ukraine of the status of a partner state with enhanced capabilities, work has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on filling certain areas with practical content in order to obtain the aforementioned advantages. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent a letter to the head of NATO military committee with the position of Ukrainian military leadership on the above issue. The next step is the transition to joint work of experts to determine specific forms of future interaction with NATO in the EOP format," she said during an online briefing on Friday.

Prior to that, Schukina explained what benefits Ukraine will receive becoming a Partner of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Program.

"Ukraine will be able to take part in planning of NATO operations, will receive admission to all NATO exercises, which will give access to best practices and priority certification of forces and equipment. Representatives of Ukraine will be able to occupy positions in NATO headquarters and command structures. Participation in the program also provides for deepening cooperation to support security in the Black Sea. The program also provides for joint counteraction to cyber threats, international terrorism and organized crime," she said.

The officer also added that the advantage, relevant from the point of view of combating modern challenges and threats, is the admission of representatives of the state with EOP status to NATO exercises on cybersecurity and the expansion of opportunities for participation in training events on this topic. The status also provides for the intensification of information exchange.

As reported, on June 12, Ukraine became a member of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Program.