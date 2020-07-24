Facts

10:56 24.07.2020

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

1 min read
Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Kyiv businessman Ihor Plekan was shot dead in his car near Kyiv on Thursday evening. His 7-year old son escaped, ICTV reported on Thursday evening.

"The 44-year-old Kyiv businessman, vice-president of a boxing club, together with his 7-year-old son were driving to their summer house in Artemivka, Boryspil district, when, not far from the railway crossing, unknown persons jumped out of the bushes and began to shoot the car at close range with automatic weapons," ICTV reported.

According to the TV channel, at least four bullets hit the man, but he was able to move off the road into the field and call his wife.

"The killers gave the frightened boy a chance to escape and ordered him to run away. He ran home, and then showed his mother where to look for his father. However, it was too late to save him - the injuries were fatal," ICTV said.

According to the businessman's wife, threats from unknown persons came regularly, but Plekan calmed her all the time.

ICTV said law enforcement officers are hunting for the murderers.

Tags: #businessman #dead
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

12:32 09.10.2019
Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

11:09 30.05.2018
Businessman Khmelnytsky seeks to assemble Chinese tractors in Ukraine

Businessman Khmelnytsky seeks to assemble Chinese tractors in Ukraine

12:00 20.07.2017
Man shot dead in Kyiv was wanted for murder in Russia

Man shot dead in Kyiv was wanted for murder in Russia

17:38 01.12.2016
Russian businessman Giner buys 52.9% of First Investment Bank

Russian businessman Giner buys 52.9% of First Investment Bank

02:09 28.02.2015
Several shot fired at Russian opposition leader Nemtsov, four bullets hit target - ministry

Several shot fired at Russian opposition leader Nemtsov, four bullets hit target - ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

LATEST

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

EU will continue supporting Ukraine – Dombrovskis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD