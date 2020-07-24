Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Kyiv businessman Ihor Plekan was shot dead in his car near Kyiv on Thursday evening. His 7-year old son escaped, ICTV reported on Thursday evening.

"The 44-year-old Kyiv businessman, vice-president of a boxing club, together with his 7-year-old son were driving to their summer house in Artemivka, Boryspil district, when, not far from the railway crossing, unknown persons jumped out of the bushes and began to shoot the car at close range with automatic weapons," ICTV reported.

According to the TV channel, at least four bullets hit the man, but he was able to move off the road into the field and call his wife.

"The killers gave the frightened boy a chance to escape and ordered him to run away. He ran home, and then showed his mother where to look for his father. However, it was too late to save him - the injuries were fatal," ICTV said.

According to the businessman's wife, threats from unknown persons came regularly, but Plekan calmed her all the time.

ICTV said law enforcement officers are hunting for the murderers.