Prosecutor General: As result of aggressor's actions, over 12,000 civilian Ukrainians killed, incl 543 children

"To date, more than 126,000 war crimes have been registered. As a result of these crimes, more than 12,000 civilians have died, including 543 children," the prosecutor general said at a conference on the fight against corruption on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said 556 war crime suspects had already been identified.

"The investigation into 386 people has been completed, indictments against them have been sent to court. Some 105 people have already received sentences for war crimes," the Prosecutor General said.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine, together with international partners, is developing a network of comprehensive responsibility for the crimes of the aggressor.

According to Kostin, this is about national investigations, interaction with international justice mechanisms, in particular the International Criminal Court, bilateral and multilateral cooperation with countries that are investigating Russia's international crimes, as well as providing compensation for damages in connection with enemy war crimes.

"To complete this system, one key element is missing – the Special International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, which will have jurisdiction to judge 'troika' (triplets)," Kostin said.