Kyivkhlib owner founds own agricultural enterprise, to receive first harvest in 2025

The ALVIVA GROUP group of companies, the owner of the leader of Ukrainian bakery products, Kyivkhlib LLC, announced the strategic expansion of its activities and entry into the agricultural market of Ukraine, the company's press service said.

"This step will allow the group to establish full control over the entire cycle of agricultural production, the company's press service reported," the company said.

In 2024, the group formed a land bank of 4,000 hectares in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, and this year it expects the first harvest of wheat and sunflower.

"In 2025, wheat will occupy 26% of the sown area, and in 2026, 100% of the group's land bank will be allocated for it," manager of the company's agricultural direction Artem Chernysh said.

The company also expressed confidence that investments in agricultural production will provide the group's enterprises with their own, high-quality raw materials, which will not only optimize production processes and guarantee stable supply, but will also ensure high quality of the final product and allow controlling its cost.

"Today, ALVIVA GROUP exports finished products to over 30 countries around the world. That is why the launch of the agricultural direction is a logical and strategically important step. After all, combining experience in the food industry with the potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector will open up new opportunities for growth and strengthen the group's positions both in the Ukrainian market and abroad. This is an investment in the future, which demonstrates ALVIVA GROUP's commitment to sustainable development and support of the country's economy," the company said.

ALVIVA offers products in such categories as breakfast cereals (KYIVMLYN), croissants (Tendi), snacks (Mr Snex), cookies (Honey Moon, Kyivkhlib), bread (Kyivkhlib, Super Tost), flour (KYIVMLYN, Naturavo), water and beverages (Rosynka), cakes and pastries (Tarta, BKK).

Alviva Group is an international group of companies in the field of food technologies and services, which produces bakery products under the brands Kyivkhlib, Tarta, Tendi, Norden Brod, British Sandwich, Mr Snex, Naturavo, Honey Moon and Kyivmlyn.

The group's annual cash turnover exceeds UAH 9 billion, payments to the state budget in taxes and fees amount to over UAH 1.2 billion. The staff has over 6,000 employees.