Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:05 29.05.2025

Kyivkhlib owner founds own agricultural enterprise, to receive first harvest in 2025

2 min read
Kyivkhlib owner founds own agricultural enterprise, to receive first harvest in 2025

The ALVIVA GROUP group of companies, the owner of the leader of Ukrainian bakery products, Kyivkhlib LLC, announced the strategic expansion of its activities and entry into the agricultural market of Ukraine, the company's press service said.

"This step will allow the group to establish full control over the entire cycle of agricultural production, the company's press service reported," the company said.

In 2024, the group formed a land bank of 4,000 hectares in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, and this year it expects the first harvest of wheat and sunflower.

"In 2025, wheat will occupy 26% of the sown area, and in 2026, 100% of the group's land bank will be allocated for it," manager of the company's agricultural direction Artem Chernysh said.

The company also expressed confidence that investments in agricultural production will provide the group's enterprises with their own, high-quality raw materials, which will not only optimize production processes and guarantee stable supply, but will also ensure high quality of the final product and allow controlling its cost.

"Today, ALVIVA GROUP exports finished products to over 30 countries around the world. That is why the launch of the agricultural direction is a logical and strategically important step. After all, combining experience in the food industry with the potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector will open up new opportunities for growth and strengthen the group's positions both in the Ukrainian market and abroad. This is an investment in the future, which demonstrates ALVIVA GROUP's commitment to sustainable development and support of the country's economy," the company said.

ALVIVA offers products in such categories as breakfast cereals (KYIVMLYN), croissants (Tendi), snacks (Mr Snex), cookies (Honey Moon, Kyivkhlib), bread (Kyivkhlib, Super Tost), flour (KYIVMLYN, Naturavo), water and beverages (Rosynka), cakes and pastries (Tarta, BKK).

Alviva Group is an international group of companies in the field of food technologies and services, which produces bakery products under the brands Kyivkhlib, Tarta, Tendi, Norden Brod, British Sandwich, Mr Snex, Naturavo, Honey Moon and Kyivmlyn.

The group's annual cash turnover exceeds UAH 9 billion, payments to the state budget in taxes and fees amount to over UAH 1.2 billion. The staff has over 6,000 employees.

Tags: #businessman #entrepreneurship #agro

MORE ABOUT

13:14 27.05.2025
Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

11:45 27.05.2025
Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

10:22 25.03.2025
Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

17:51 20.03.2025
Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

20:21 30.12.2024
System of export provision of agricultural products working stably – Hetmantsev

System of export provision of agricultural products working stably – Hetmantsev

20:50 16.12.2024
Positive effect of agricultural cooperation to increase as Ukraine integrates into EU – minister

Positive effect of agricultural cooperation to increase as Ukraine integrates into EU – minister

19:27 11.12.2024
Trade between Ukraine, Poland should be continuous – talks of agricultural ministers, industry associations

Trade between Ukraine, Poland should be continuous – talks of agricultural ministers, industry associations

17:18 24.10.2024
Ukraine needs to more actively implement European pest control practices - Pest Control of Ukraine

Ukraine needs to more actively implement European pest control practices - Pest Control of Ukraine

20:29 16.10.2024
USAID AGRO helps Ukrainian farmers to collect 5.5 mln tonnes of grain since 2022

USAID AGRO helps Ukrainian farmers to collect 5.5 mln tonnes of grain since 2022

09:34 05.07.2024
Yermak meets with members of Council for Entrepreneurship Support under Martial Law

Yermak meets with members of Council for Entrepreneurship Support under Martial Law

HOT NEWS

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

LATEST

Milk production volumes in Jan-April 4% less y-o-y, exports under threat due to expected EU quotas – analysts

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Gas operators from 5 countries agree on scheme to supply U.S. LNG from Greece to Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

AD
AD