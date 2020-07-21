Facts

18:03 21.07.2020

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read
SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine (SFS) are raiding facilities of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company said on its website on Tuesday that the investigative actions are being made as part of the pretrial investigation into alleged abuse of office and tax evasion by managers of private companies and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company said that it is ready to present all the required information to law enforcement authorities.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:25 21.07.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

11:57 26.06.2020
Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says

Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says

14:05 25.06.2020
Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

12:14 23.06.2020
Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

09:38 23.06.2020
Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

17:20 09.06.2020
First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

18:26 22.05.2020
EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

12:21 20.05.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

12:41 29.04.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

LATEST

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

Lutsk hostage taker fires several times at drone, throws an object from bus, no victims reported

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

Switzerland to allocate 108 mln francs for humanitarian, technical assistance to Ukraine in next three years – Zelensky

Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

Lutsk hostage taker has two criminal records – Interior ministry

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD