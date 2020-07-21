SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine (SFS) are raiding facilities of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company said on its website on Tuesday that the investigative actions are being made as part of the pretrial investigation into alleged abuse of office and tax evasion by managers of private companies and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company said that it is ready to present all the required information to law enforcement authorities.