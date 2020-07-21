Lutsk hostage taker fires several times at drone, throws an object from bus, no victims reported

A law-breaker, holding hostages on a bus in Lutsk, fired several shots at a drone used by SBU officers, then threw an object from the bus that exploded, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

"At the scene, SBU officers use an unmanned aerial vehicle. The criminal fired several shots in its direction, after which he threw an unidentified object from the bus, which exploded. Nobody was hurt," Gerashchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.