Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

Lutsk City District Court on Wednesday chose a preventive measure in the form of uncontested detention for Maksym Kryvosh, suspected of holding 13 hostages on a bus in Lutsk.

The court made the corresponding decision on Wednesday, satisfying the petition of the investigator.

"The court ruled to apply to the suspect Kryvosh a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days ... until September 18," the judge said.

Kryvosh said, "I ask everyone to wait for the continuation of the performance - anti-system."

An appeal can be filed against this court decision, but, according to the lawyer, it will not be filed, since Kryvosh himself does not want this.

The prosecutor also clarified in court that the suspect refuses to testify, using his right to do so.

As reported, on the morning of July 21, in the center of Lutsk, a man who identified himself as "Maksym Plohoy" seized a commuter bus, carrying explosives and weapons. He held 13 hostages on the bus.

Kryvosh (born 1975), officially lives in Dubno (Rivne region), where his family is. He is a native of Orenburg region in Russia. He was previously convicted twice of serious crimes and served about 10 years in jail.