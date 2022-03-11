Death toll from shelling of Lutsk airfield rises to four – mayor

The number of casualties among military personnel as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on the airfield in Lutsk on Friday morning increased to four people, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling of our airfield by the Russian Federation, four servicemen were killed, six people were injured. Eternal memory and respect for the fallen servicemen, our Heroes," Polischuk said on the Telegram channel of Lutsk City Council.

It is also reported that the boilers that were turned off in the morning were turned off by his order.

According to recent information, at 12:30 the equipment at the boiler houses was not damaged, it is in a good condition. The supply of heat to the apartments of citizens, which were turned off due to the security situation, has been resumed.

Earlier, the head of Volyn Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Pohuliayko, reported the death of two servicemen and six wounded at the airfield in Lutsk.