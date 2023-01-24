Flemish government of Belgium hands over generators to city hospital, water and waste-water company of Lutsk – URCS

The Flemish government of Belgium has donated generators for the city hospital of Lutsk and municipal enterprise Lutskvodokanal.

"As part of the assistance of the Flemish Government of Belgium, powerful generators are being transferred to the city of Lutsk, which will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Lutskvodokanal municipal enterprise and the city hospital, in which 650 people are currently undergoing inpatient treatment," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on its official page on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the report, representatives of the URCS, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the authorities of the city of Lutsk and Volyn region discussed issues of humanitarian assistance to citizens of Ukraine with members of the Flemish government of Belgium.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is always working to overcome the humanitarian crisis in countries where there is such a need. The war in Ukraine showed the unity of the Movement, the unity of the governments of countries, including the Flemish government of Belgium. By uniting, we can help a much larger number of people," President of the URCS Mykola Polischuk said.

In turn, Minister-President of the Flemish Government of Belgium Jan Jambon said that his government intends to continue supporting Ukraine and its citizens.

"From the beginning of the full-scale invasion [of the Russian Federation into Ukraine], the Flemish government and the Belgian parliament decided not to leave Ukrainians in trouble. Since then, we continue supporting the population of Ukraine with the most necessary things. In addition to the assistance that we transfer to Lutsk, we plan to hand over generators to Rivne and Odesa regions soon," Jambon said.

