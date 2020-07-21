Facts

09:36 21.07.2020

Zelensky appoints Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to UK – decree

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Natalia Halibarenko as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK and permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and appointed former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko as ambassador.

Respective decree No. 286 dated July 20 was posted in the president's website.

"Halibarenko Natalia Mykolayivna is dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization concurrently," reads the document.

Halibarenko was appointed to the post on September 25, 2015 by president's decree No. 560/2015.

By decree 287/2020 dated July 20, the president appointed Vadym Prystaiko as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Prystaiko Vadym Volodymyrovych is appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," reads the document.

As reported, on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine backed the decision to dismiss Prystaiko as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Tags: #prystaiko #uk #ambassador
