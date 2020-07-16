Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

As of Thursday morning, Ukraine detected 848 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, some 800 people from those previously ill have recovered, some 18 patients died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said.

A day earlier, on July 15, some 836 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, there were 638 new infected people on July 14 and there were 612 cases on July 13. An absolute anti-record of 1,109 new COVID-19 cases was registered on June 26.

The number of people infected with the cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic on the morning of Thursday was 56,455 people, some 28,931 recovered and some 1,445 people died from the onset of the pandemic from COVID-19. Now the virus affects 26,079 people in Ukraine, which is 30 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv (197 cases) and Kyiv (116 cases).