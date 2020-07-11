Facts

16:57 11.07.2020

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy has reported that he is dealing with speeding up of the process of setting up the laboratories in the airports of Kyiv and Lviv for the passengers, who arriving there could pass PCR-tests, and if the result is negative will not have to undergo self-isolation.

"In order to avoid crowds near the laboratories, the official held talks with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to consider the possibility of issue of the results to the application 'Diy Vdoma'. This will reduce the time for self-isolation of healthy passengers arriving in Ukraine," the press service of the president of Ukraine said on Saturday following the results of the traditional meeting with the representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies, which was chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

