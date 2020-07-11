Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a phone conversation with Head of the Administration of the President of Belarus Igor Sergienko informed about an initiative of the Ukrainian party to prepare a number of bilateral documents for the meeting of the presidents of both states scheduled for this autumn.

"The parties discussed the issue of deepening Ukraine-Belarus cooperation, in particular cultural ties. The parties agreed on further contacts for a more substantive consideration of the proposals," a press service of the Office of President of Ukraine reported on July 10.