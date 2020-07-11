Facts

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

Over past 24 hours, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and another three received wounds when Russia-led armed groups 17 times violated ceasefire in Donbas, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation's (JFO) headquarters reported.

"On July 10, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 17 times, using 120mm and 82mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, anti-tank missile systems and small arms...Over the past day as a result of enemy shelling, one Ukrainian defender unfortunately was killed and three others were injured," reads the report on the official page of the JFO HQ on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Such population areas as Prychepylivka, Orikhove, Khutir Vilny, Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Avdiyivka and Nevelske Lebedynske came under an attack.

According to the Ukrainian reconnaissance, over past 24 hours our defenders destroyed three and injured at least three Russian mercenaries.

"From the beginning of this day, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire once. In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force in Vodiane, the occupants used mortars of 120mm and 82mm caliber forbidden by the Minsk agreements. According to the available information, there are no losses among our defenders for the current day," said the JFO.

