Facts

11:56 11.07.2020

Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

As of Saturday morning, 800 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine, 861 previously infected people recovered and 27 died from the disease, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 819 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, 810 on July 9, a number of 807 was recorded on July 8, about 564 as reported on July 7. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

The number of active cases currently stands at 25,810, which is 88 cases more than the day before.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 52,843 coronavirus cases by Saturday morning, including 26,661 recoveries and 1,372 deaths.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kyiv (125), Lviv region (119) and Zakarpattia region (108 cases).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

18:25 10.07.2020
Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

15:10 10.07.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

13:52 10.07.2020
Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

10:10 10.07.2020
Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

09:36 10.07.2020
Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

18:16 09.07.2020
Ukraine, NATO agree to strengthen presence of forces, hardware in Black Sea region

Ukraine, NATO agree to strengthen presence of forces, hardware in Black Sea region

13:01 09.07.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:56 09.07.2020
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

European Solidarity call released 'recordings' of conversations between Poroshenko, Biden are a crude, edited fake

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD