Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

As of Saturday morning, 800 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine, 861 previously infected people recovered and 27 died from the disease, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 819 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, 810 on July 9, a number of 807 was recorded on July 8, about 564 as reported on July 7. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

The number of active cases currently stands at 25,810, which is 88 cases more than the day before.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 52,843 coronavirus cases by Saturday morning, including 26,661 recoveries and 1,372 deaths.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kyiv (125), Lviv region (119) and Zakarpattia region (108 cases).