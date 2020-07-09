Facts

12:44 09.07.2020

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

1 min read
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

On Wednesday, July 8, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) the Ukrainian side's appeal about the immediate establishment of a stable and comprehensive ceasefire, in particular due to wildfires in Luhansk region, was fully supported by the TCG's coordinator, the OSCE representative and agreed by the meeting participants.

"Due to the active position of the Ukrainian delegation, security guarantees were received for flights of civilian aircraft of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight the forest fires in Luhansk region near the demarcation line," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said following the TCG's meeting.

Tags: #luhansk_region #tcg #ukraine #wildfires
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 09.07.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:56 09.07.2020
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

09:29 09.07.2020
Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

15:07 08.07.2020
Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

14:03 08.07.2020
US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

12:03 08.07.2020
Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

11:46 08.07.2020
Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD