TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

On Wednesday, July 8, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) the Ukrainian side's appeal about the immediate establishment of a stable and comprehensive ceasefire, in particular due to wildfires in Luhansk region, was fully supported by the TCG's coordinator, the OSCE representative and agreed by the meeting participants.

"Due to the active position of the Ukrainian delegation, security guarantees were received for flights of civilian aircraft of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight the forest fires in Luhansk region near the demarcation line," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said following the TCG's meeting.