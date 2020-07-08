Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 13 times, four Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, according to the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"On July 7, Russia's armed formations violated the ceasefire regime 13 times using 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms. Four servicemen of the JFO were wounded as a result of enemy attacks in the past 24 hours," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The enemy mounted attacks on Ukraine's positions near Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, Orikhove, Starohnativka, Vodiane, Shyrokyne, Maryinka, Pisky, Avdiyivka and Pavlopil.