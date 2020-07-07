Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

The bill on decentralization amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution will apply to all regions of Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and member of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) political subgroup Andriy Kostin said.

"We realize that the decentralization issue is important to entire Ukrainian society and that decentralization parameters will be the same for entire Ukraine," Kostin said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

The deputy noted that the bill, which is part of Ukraine's obligations under the Minsk protocols, is being discussed in the working group's framework by civil society members and local self-government associations and will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada after the consultations are finalized.