Ukraine reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health minister

As of Tuesday morning, 564 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine, 490 previously infected people recovered and 21 died from the disease, said Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

Ukraine reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on July 6, 823 infected on July 5, 914 on July 4, 876 on July 3. The all-time high was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

According to the ministry, the number of active cases currently stands at 26,131, which is 53 cases more than the day before.

Ukraine has detected a total of 49,607 coronavirus cases by Tuesday morning, including 22,193 recoveries and 1,283 deaths.