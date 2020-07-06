Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

Traffic in the airspace of Ukraine in June fell by 87.1% compared to June 2019, the press service of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) has reported.

In general, last month UkSATSE served 4,584 flights, of which 1,403 were domestic flights (a 53.9% decrease in numbers compared to June 2019), 1,650 international flights (an 89.5% decrease), and 1,531 transit (reduction by 90.8%).

Ukrainian airlines performed 1,778 flights in June, foreign 2,806 flights.

At the same time, the largest drop in the volume of transit flights in the Ukrainian airspace remains: this figure in June 2020 is almost 91% lower compared to the corresponding indicator in 2019.

"Transit flows always make up the bulk of the revenue of air navigation service providers: in particular, the share of such revenues in UkSATSE's revenue structure is almost 70% by 2014. For six years, losses from the most profitable source of revenues for servicing transit flows exceed UAH 20 billion," UkSATSE said.