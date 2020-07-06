Facts

13:35 06.07.2020

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

1 min read
NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at a meeting on July 6, 2020 decided not to approve Deputy Governor of the NBU Oleh Churiy for new tenure, Head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danylyshyn has said.

"The Council refrained from appointing Churiy to the post of deputy governor of the NBU," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Danylyshyn said that the deputy governor of the NBU, whose term of office has expired, holds office until the new deputy head takes office.

"The Council is further committed to constructive cooperation with the NBU Board," he wrote.

Tags: #danylyshyn #nbu #churiy
