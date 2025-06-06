Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:36 06.06.2025

NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

3 min read
NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

During the war, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is carrying out currency liberalization according to the principle of "new money - new conditions", it is impossible to remove all restrictions introduced at the beginning of the war due to the too large potential demand for currency, the heads of the regulator said at a briefing on June 5.

"For two years now, the rule that the National Bank implemented back in July 2023 has been in effect, the essence of which is that new money invested in Ukraine is new conditions, and these new conditions do not provide for any restrictions," said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

On the basis of the information wave raised by the comments of representatives of some large companies, he advised them to delve into the regulations that the NBU adopts regarding currency liberalization.

"New money means new conditions. And this means that if new borrowings occur, then the restrictions that were introduced as a result of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 do not apply to these new borrowings," Pyshnyy emphasized once again.

NBU Deputy Governor Yuriy Heletiy recalled that in May last year, the regulator allowed servicing new loans provided that the principal repayment term is more than a year and the servicing rate does not exceed 12%, so that there are no schemes for overstating interest rates and withdrawing currency.

In addition, last year, large businesses were given the opportunity to service eurobonds: to pay coupons, including retrocoupons, at the expense of their own currency, as well as to service scheduled interest and overdue interest within the limit of EUR1 million per month.

"We need to look for and find the right balance - which, in our opinion, we are doing quite well - between satisfying the interests of business, increasing business activity and preserving our reserves in conditions of uncertainty. We cannot allow reserves to be consumed in conditions of war," emphasized Heletiy.

According to him, if we assume that at one point the NBU would allow servicing external debt - to pay in principal and interest, the burden would be $14 billion in principal and $7 billion in interest.

"Business asks: allow us to pay for customs declarations. Exposure – $3.5 billion. Dividends, I think that the outflow through this channel would be about $10 billion if we allowed 2022, 2023, 2024 without restrictions. That is, we must look for appropriate balances. We find them," said the deputy chairman of the NBU.

He called on large businesses that have structures abroad and invest in businesses abroad to attract capital to Ukraine, have the opportunity to close debts within the investment limit, pay for their representative offices, and settle for old customs declarations.

"That is, there is a maneuver. But it seems to me that business, first of all, should better process our liberalization measures, contact us for clarifications, in order to understand, perhaps, the details of the latest decisions. And we will do this additionally," said Heletiy.

He added that the National Bank recently adopted another stimulus package: it expanded the possibility of financing foreign representative offices, allowed businesses to buy currency and transfer it abroad for legal proceedings, which will allow for better progress in restructuring.

Tags: #nbu

MORE ABOUT

14:14 05.06.2025
Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

21:03 28.05.2025
Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

19:47 26.05.2025
NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

16:25 26.05.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

20:54 19.05.2025
NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

20:19 14.05.2025
NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

15:16 10.05.2025
NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

16:56 07.05.2025
Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

14:04 05.05.2025
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

17:28 02.05.2025
Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

LATEST

Abolition of ATM in trade with EU affects 17 tariff quotas, Ukraine hopes to resolve problem in coming days – Svyrydenko

Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

Rye deficit and rye bread price increase in 2025/2026 MY will be 100% - industry association

Agrarian Ministry won't restrict oilseed exports to load processing enterprises - Agrarian Minister

JYSK opens new store in Zhytomyr, renovates facility in Khmelnytsky

BGV Group resumes operation of Aeroc factories, sales of products under Poriston brand

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

AD
AD