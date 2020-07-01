Facts

17:53 01.07.2020

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

2 min read
VISIT Ukraine information portal has started work in Ukraine, which contains key answers to questions and useful links regarding traveling around the country, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"The portal https://visitukraine.today was developed by the national organization VISIT Ukraine with the support of the State Agency for Tourism Development, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Infrastructure Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry of Ukraine. The web resource is aimed at foreign tourists who plan to visit Ukraine, as well as for Ukrainians traveling abroad, "the service said in the statement.

The portal contains the current rules for crossing the Ukrainian border, entry of Ukrainians into different countries of the world, lists of countries of the "green" and "red" zones, rules for adapting lockdown, observation and self-isolation, rules for behavior at airports, staying in cities, hotels, public places, food outlets. The portal also provides assistance in the installation, authorization and use of the Diy Vdoma (Act at Home) mobile application, insurance covering the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and observation, as well as a hotline for tourists.

All information is updated daily and is available in Ukrainian, English and Russian languages.

