17:06 01.07.2020

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia and the holding of a vote by Russia on amendments to Russian Constitution.

This follows from commentary of EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano given to Interfax-Ukraine and presented in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The EU does not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, which is a violation of international law. Therefore, the EU does not recognise the holding of a vote by Russia on the territory of the peninsula, which is part of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, similarly, "holders of Russian passports issued in the areas currently not under the control of the Ukrainian government, in contradiction with the Minsk agreements, should not be taking part in votes organised by the Russian Federation."

"The European Union remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

