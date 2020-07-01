Poland resumes flights with Ukraine from Wednesday, July 1.

This is codified in a decree of the Council of Ministers of Poland dated June 30, released on the government portal Dziennik Ustaw Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej.

According to it, the ban on flights to Poland does not apply to the EU countries (with the exception of Sweden and Portugal), as well as Ukraine, Montenegro, Georgia, Japan, Canada, Albania and South Korea.

The decree will be valid from July 1 to July 14.

In turn, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport said on its website that Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has already resumed flights from Kyiv to Wroclaw, Warsaw and Krakow.