Facts

12:43 29.06.2020

Some 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, five recoveries recorded in Kyiv city in past 24 hrs – Kyiv mayor

1 min read
Some 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, five recoveries recorded in Kyiv city in past 24 hrs – Kyiv mayor

Over the past day, COVID-19 disease has been confirmed for another 45 people, two deaths, and five recoveries, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Another 45 residents of Kyiv have laboratory confirmed the COVID-19 disease over the past day. Two people have died. Today there are already 4,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

So, among the diseased: 17 women aged 21 to 85 years and a three-year-old girl and 27 men aged 20 to 66 years.

In total, according to the mayor, six patients were hospitalized in the Kyiv's hospitals. The rest are treated in self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

Five residents of Kyiv recovered over the past day. In total, 1,552 residents beat the coronavirus disease.

Klitschko said that most of the cases of the past day were recorded in the Shevchenkivsky district – 10, Dniprovsky – seven, Solomiansky, Obolonsky and Holosiyivsky – five cases each.

Tags: #coronavirus #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 29.06.2020
Belarus reports another 380 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Belarus reports another 380 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

14:38 27.06.2020
Lockdown measures may be toughened in 13 regions of Ukraine – Stepanov

Lockdown measures may be toughened in 13 regions of Ukraine – Stepanov

11:13 27.06.2020
Ukraine reports 948 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 948 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:51 26.06.2020
Moldova sees 323 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

Moldova sees 323 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

16:33 26.06.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

12:21 26.06.2020
Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

10:07 26.06.2020
Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

09:24 26.06.2020
Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

09:22 24.06.2020
Some 940 new COVID-19 cases, 453 recoveries, 16 deaths in past 24 hrs in Ukraine – Public Health Center

Some 940 new COVID-19 cases, 453 recoveries, 16 deaths in past 24 hrs in Ukraine – Public Health Center

11:05 23.06.2020
Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lockdown measures may be toughened in 13 regions of Ukraine – Stepanov

Ukraine reports 948 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Zelensky decides to dismiss Balon as Kirovohrad region governor – president's office

Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

LATEST

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Krymske

Granting Ukraine with Membership Action Plan in NATO, EU membership prospectives are most painful sanctions for Russian president – Yeliseyev

Zelensky visits Chabad Synagogue in Kherson region, which was attacked by arsonists in April

Zelensky decides to dismiss Balon as Kirovohrad region governor – president's office

Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Poland provides Ukraine with 134 tonnes of PPE

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD