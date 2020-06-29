Some 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, five recoveries recorded in Kyiv city in past 24 hrs – Kyiv mayor

Over the past day, COVID-19 disease has been confirmed for another 45 people, two deaths, and five recoveries, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Another 45 residents of Kyiv have laboratory confirmed the COVID-19 disease over the past day. Two people have died. Today there are already 4,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

So, among the diseased: 17 women aged 21 to 85 years and a three-year-old girl and 27 men aged 20 to 66 years.

In total, according to the mayor, six patients were hospitalized in the Kyiv's hospitals. The rest are treated in self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

Five residents of Kyiv recovered over the past day. In total, 1,552 residents beat the coronavirus disease.

Klitschko said that most of the cases of the past day were recorded in the Shevchenkivsky district – 10, Dniprovsky – seven, Solomiansky, Obolonsky and Holosiyivsky – five cases each.