Moldova sees 323 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

A total of 323 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moldova over the past 24 hours, the press service for the Moldovan Health, Labor and Social Security Ministry said on Friday.

The total number of infections is 15,776, the press service said.

"A total of 1,812 tests have been processed today, which include 1,346 initial tests. As a result, it turned out that 323 results were positive," the press service said.

There are also reports on the deaths of another five patients who were earlier diagnosed with coronavirus. Thus, according to the ministry's information, the death toll from coronavirus in Moldova is 15.

"The number of people who have recovered is 8,765, the number of active cases is 6,496, of which 449 are serious, 29 of these people are on ventilators," the report said.