NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is concerned about the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office to cancel the decision of Deputy Prosecutor General Vitaly Kasko made on September 18 last year to resume criminal proceedings in the case of the issuance of a UAH 1.2 billion stabilization loan by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in the autumn 2014 to VAB Bank, the NABU said on its Facebook page on Friday.

"Explaining his step, the prosecutor refers to the ruling of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, which obliged them to take appropriate actions, leaving no room for appeal. First, the decision of the Pechersky district court of Kyiv did not enter into legal force," the NABU said in the statement.

The NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on June 15 filed an appeal against the decision of the Pechersky district court, which the court was to hear on June 17 and the NABU 19. However, due to the fact that the Pechersky District Court did not send the case file on time, the appeal was adjourned until July 20.

"Secondly, there were isolated cases when the courts made decisions on NABU cases, going beyond their competence, trying to intervene in the criminal process in this way. And despite the existence of a clause about the alleged impossibility of an appeal, we lawfully proved that this is not so. As a result, such decisions were canceled," the NABU said.

According to the NABU, the case could not be closed, since the investigation has "convincing evidence of the involvement of suspects" in the embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion. The NABU also said that at this stage, the investigation has reached its final stage.