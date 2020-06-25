Facts

18:36 25.06.2020

Ukrainian MFA appeals to NATO, EU, partner-states for support in overcoming consequences of flooding in country's west

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has turned to partner states and headquarters of international organizations for help in overcoming the consequences of a natural disaster in the west of the country. Separate appeals have been sent to the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The Mission of Ukraine to the EU and the Mission of Ukraine to NATO appealed to the EU institutions and Alliance structures to activate the EU civil defense mechanism and to attract the NATO Euro-Atlantic center for responding to natural and man-made disasters," the ministry's press service quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba as saying on Thursday.

Tags: #eu #nato #natural_disaster #mfa
