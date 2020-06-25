Ukrainian govt approves agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

This agreement was signed on February 3, 2020.

It stipulates that the Turkish government will provide Ukraine 200 million Turkish liras for a certain period for the purpose of purchasing goods and services for military purposes mainly from Turkish firms and companies.

In addition, the government approved a protocol between countries on the implementation of financial assistance.

This document assumes that the Turkish government will provide Ukraine with 5 million Turkish liras for the training of the Armed Forces in training centers of Turkey.