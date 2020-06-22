Facts

11:24 22.06.2020

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

1 min read
Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Two S-8 unguided aircraft missiles were found and destroyed near residential buildings and the positions of Ukrainian military officers in the vicinity of Pavlopil settlement (Donetsk region), on Saturday, June 20, the press center of Joint Forces Operation's headquarters said.

"Today, in the vicinity of Pavlopil in Donetsk region, near residential buildings and the positions of the Ukrainian military officers, two S-8 unguided aircraft missiles were found," the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page.

The Ukrainian military officers said that the missiles are unguided and the fact that the Russian mercenaries aimed directly towards the village is obvious. "By such actions, the invaders once again demonstrated their cynical attitude to the local population and deliberately endangered civilians," the headquarters said.

According to the military engineer, the missiles did not explode and after hitting the ground, the warheads broke off. "We quickly reacted and destroyed it," the engineer said.

"The invaders once again openly demonstrated disregard for Minsk agreements and reaffirmed their cynical and indifferent attitude to the life and health of civilians in Donbas," the headquarters said.

Tags: #aircraft #donetsk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:36 17.06.2020
Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

14:01 14.01.2020
Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

16:22 18.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

14:12 15.10.2019
CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

12:33 14.10.2019
Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

11:16 14.10.2019
Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

12:54 24.09.2019
Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

17:49 10.09.2019
Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

18:37 17.07.2019
Putin extends citizenship opportunity to all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Putin extends citizenship opportunity to all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

17:18 05.07.2019
Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

LATEST

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Pulatov's lawyers expected to make motions in second stage of court hearings on MH17 downing

Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD