Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Two S-8 unguided aircraft missiles were found and destroyed near residential buildings and the positions of Ukrainian military officers in the vicinity of Pavlopil settlement (Donetsk region), on Saturday, June 20, the press center of Joint Forces Operation's headquarters said.

"Today, in the vicinity of Pavlopil in Donetsk region, near residential buildings and the positions of the Ukrainian military officers, two S-8 unguided aircraft missiles were found," the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page.

The Ukrainian military officers said that the missiles are unguided and the fact that the Russian mercenaries aimed directly towards the village is obvious. "By such actions, the invaders once again demonstrated their cynical attitude to the local population and deliberately endangered civilians," the headquarters said.

According to the military engineer, the missiles did not explode and after hitting the ground, the warheads broke off. "We quickly reacted and destroyed it," the engineer said.

"The invaders once again openly demonstrated disregard for Minsk agreements and reaffirmed their cynical and indifferent attitude to the life and health of civilians in Donbas," the headquarters said.