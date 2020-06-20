Facts

13:34 20.06.2020

NATO should involve Ukraine in development of Black Sea strategy – Vershbow

1 min read
NATO should involve Ukraine in development of Black Sea strategy – Vershbow

After granting Ukraine the status of an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, NATO should involve Ukraine in the process of developing the strategy of the Black Sea basin, the former NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador Alexander Vershbow has stated.

"NATO should now move to fully integrate Ukraine in its development of a comprehensive Black Sea strategy to counter Russia's military build-up in occupied Crimea and its interference with freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov," he said during an online discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum.

"NATO members have already benefited significantly from training and exercising with battle-tested Ukrainian forces, and have learned a lot from Ukraine's experience as a target of Russian cyber-attacks, information operations, and other forms of hybrid warfare," he said.

In addition, the ambassador noted that the partnership could enhance Ukraine's ability to gain NATO membership in the next few years, although it does not in itself replace NATO membership and does not guarantee anything new in the future, besides what NATO has already stated.

Vershbow also drew attention to the fact that, in his opinion, the alliance should have granted Ukraine the status of a NATO partner with advanced capabilities earlier.

Tags: #nato #vershbow
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 16.06.2020
Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

13:42 13.06.2020
Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

15:53 29.05.2020
Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

12:00 27.05.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

11:45 27.05.2020
Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

14:49 06.05.2020
Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

17:38 09.04.2020
Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

13:39 01.04.2020
NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center

LATEST

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

Foreigners entering Ukraine should have insurance policy covering COVID-19 treatment – Health Ministry

Japan will provide Ukrainian military hospitals with medical equipment worth $1.4 mln by year end

Rada extends until 2021 law on treatment of COVID-19

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD