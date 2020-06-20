Facts

12:14 20.06.2020

Rada extends until 2021 law on treatment of COVID-19

Rada extends until 2021 law on treatment of COVID-19

The Verkhovna Rada has extended until January 1, 2021 the law on amendments to laws relating to the provision of treatment caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A total of 311 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 3636.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the law expired on July 1, 2020, but the MPs, due to the threat of growth in the number of people with COVID-19, amended Section II of the final provisions and extended it until January 1, 2021.

The law on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the provision of treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dated March 30, 2020, in particular, provides for the use, with the consent of the patient, of new methods of prophylaxis, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and medicines that are on examination in the prescribed manner, but not yet approved for use, as well as unregistered drugs. In particular, the law allows the use in Ukraine for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 of unregistered medicines recommended by the official body of the United States, the member countries of the European Union, Great Britain, the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the State of Israel for the treatment of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the respective

