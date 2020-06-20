Facts

11:30 20.06.2020

Ukraine reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths – NSDC

1 min read
A total of 841 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, nine patients have died and 373 recovered, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

An all-time high number of new cases, 921, were reported on Friday. A total of 829 cases were reported on June 18 and 758 on June 17.

According to the NSDC, a total of cases reached 38,825 as of Saturday morning, 16,406 people recovered and 994 died.

A total of 18,425 active coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine now, up by 459 from the previous day.

Most of the confirmed cases were recorded in Lviv region (139), Zakarpattia region (109), Rivne region (83), Kyiv (76), and Volyn region (70).

Tags: #nsdc #covid_19
Interfax-Ukraine
