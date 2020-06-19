Ukraine's COVID-19 rate climbs to 921 new cases over past day, with 586 recoveries, 19 deaths

Ukraine has set a new anti-record of COVID-19 cases coronavirus disease over the day: as of Friday morning, 921 new cases of infection were detected, 19 people from the number of previously ill died, 586 people recovered, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, a record number of 829 cases were reported per day, there were 758 new cases of infection on June 17, 666 cases on June 16, there was an increase of 656 cases on June 15, there were 648 cases on June 14, and there were 753 new cases on June 13.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the number of people infected based on an accrued total method was 34,984 people on Friday morning, 16,033 people recovered, while 985 people died.

COVID-19 affects 17,966 people in Ukraine now, which is 316 more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Lviv region (142 cases), Rivne region (121 cases), Kyiv (92 cases), Zakarpattia region (78 cases), Chernivtsi region (76 cases), Volyn region (63 cases) and Ternopil region (63 cases).