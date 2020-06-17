Facts

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine has set a new anti-record of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease over the day: as of Wednesday morning, 758 new cases of infection were detected, 31 people died and 415 recovered, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 666 cases were reported over the day, on June 15 the increase was 656 infected people, there were 648 cases on June 14, 753 new cases on June 13, and 683 new cases were reported on June 12.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the cumulative total was 33,234 people on Wednesday morning, 14,943 people recovered, 943 people died.

COVID-19 affects 17,348 people in Ukraine now, which is 312 more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection has been recorded in Lviv region (155 cases), Zakarpattia region (82 cases), and Chernivtsi region (69 cases).

