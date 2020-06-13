Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Burisma Group and its top managers have no relation to a bribe offered to top officials of anti-corruption bodies for closing a criminal proceeding involving former ecology minister Mykola Zlochevsky, the press service of the company has reported.

"The Burisma Group company and its management have nothing to do with the report of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and some media outlets about participating in illegal actions. To avoid speculation, we ask media representatives to avoid identifications and assumptions," the company said in the statement.

The company is operating exclusively within the framework of the current legislation, and it is one of the largest taxpayers and defends the interests of energy independence of Ukraine.

"For more information, one can contact the press office of the company: media@burisma-group.com," the Burisma Group said.