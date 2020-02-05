Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Alliance ASSET Management LLC (Kyiv), the ultimate beneficiary of which is Mykola Zlochevsky, is studying the possibility of acquiring Gazvydobuvannya industrial company LLC (Poltava), which earlier belonged to Britain's oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine – Cadogan Petroleum.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will consider the provision of the permission to acquire a stake in the charter capital of Gazvydobuvannya, granting over 50% of the votes in the management body, on February 6.

As reported, early October 2019, Cadogan Petroleum reached an agreement with Ukrinvest Group for the sale of Gazvydobuvannya LLC for a total consideration of $2.8 million.

"The sale of Gazvydobuvannya LLC is part of Cadogan's goal of building a platform for growth in Ukraine through the prudent use of its cash resources and the monetization of its legacy assets," the company then said.