Economy

14:38 05.02.2020

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

1 min read
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Alliance ASSET Management LLC (Kyiv), the ultimate beneficiary of which is Mykola Zlochevsky, is studying the possibility of acquiring Gazvydobuvannya industrial company LLC (Poltava), which earlier belonged to Britain's oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine – Cadogan Petroleum.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will consider the provision of the permission to acquire a stake in the charter capital of Gazvydobuvannya, granting over 50% of the votes in the management body, on February 6.

As reported, early October 2019, Cadogan Petroleum reached an agreement with Ukrinvest Group for the sale of Gazvydobuvannya LLC for a total consideration of $2.8 million.

"The sale of Gazvydobuvannya LLC is part of Cadogan's goal of building a platform for growth in Ukraine through the prudent use of its cash resources and the monetization of its legacy assets," the company then said.

Tags: #cadogan #zlochevsky #gazvydobuvannya #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

15:13 29.01.2020
Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

16:12 28.01.2020
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

12:56 24.01.2020
Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

11:34 24.01.2020
Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

LATEST

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD