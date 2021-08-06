Economy

10:01 06.08.2021

Antimonopoly committee permits Zlochevsky's company to gain control over three oil&gas fields in Luhansk region

1 min read
Antimonopoly committee permits Zlochevsky's company to gain control over three oil&gas fields in Luhansk region

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has authorized Gazvydobuvannia industrial company LLC of Anna Zlochevska and Karina Zlochevska (the daughters of the ex-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky) to concentrate more than 50% in Technogazindustriya LLC.

According to the AMCU, the permit was issued following the meeting of the committee on Thursday.

According to Geoinform Ukraine, Technogazindustriya owns three subsoil use licenses for Oskolonivska, Kryakivska and Skhidnoverhunska oil and gas fields (all in Luhansk region).

Tags: #amcu #oilgas #zlochevsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:37 06.08.2021
Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

17:52 23.07.2021
Smart Holding considers AMCU decision to cancel permission to buy 29.8% of Kharkivoblenergo shares unreasonable

Smart Holding considers AMCU decision to cancel permission to buy 29.8% of Kharkivoblenergo shares unreasonable

15:46 20.05.2021
AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

12:30 18.05.2021
Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

10:54 14.05.2021
Metinvest considers AMCU's requirements regarding acquisition of DMK unjustified due to enterprise's worn-out state

Metinvest considers AMCU's requirements regarding acquisition of DMK unjustified due to enterprise's worn-out state

18:46 22.04.2021
AMCU allows Datagroup to buy three companies of Volia

AMCU allows Datagroup to buy three companies of Volia

10:22 08.04.2021
AMCU studying pricing in transport market due to soaring prices for taxi services on first day of lockdown

AMCU studying pricing in transport market due to soaring prices for taxi services on first day of lockdown

17:02 02.04.2021
Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

18:10 31.03.2021
JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

12:59 17.02.2021
Supreme Court's conclusions on Tedis Ukraine's claim to enhance prospects of cigarette manufacturers to achieve revoking of Antimonopoly Committee's decision on fines – experts

Supreme Court's conclusions on Tedis Ukraine's claim to enhance prospects of cigarette manufacturers to achieve revoking of Antimonopoly Committee's decision on fines – experts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

LATEST

Farmak increases exports to Latin America

Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky, another 3 suspected of stealing 10bln rubles worth of crude oil from Tatneft - source

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

Ukraine's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 may not be met without intl support – trade rep

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD