Antimonopoly committee permits Zlochevsky's company to gain control over three oil&gas fields in Luhansk region

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has authorized Gazvydobuvannia industrial company LLC of Anna Zlochevska and Karina Zlochevska (the daughters of the ex-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky) to concentrate more than 50% in Technogazindustriya LLC.

According to the AMCU, the permit was issued following the meeting of the committee on Thursday.

According to Geoinform Ukraine, Technogazindustriya owns three subsoil use licenses for Oskolonivska, Kryakivska and Skhidnoverhunska oil and gas fields (all in Luhansk region).