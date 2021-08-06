Economy

09:37 06.08.2021

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

The daughters of ex-minister of ecology and natural resources of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky Anna and Karina became the ultimate beneficial owners of his Ukrainian mining assets.

According to the register of the Ministry of Justice monitored by Interfax-Ukraine, Anna and Karina through a number of Cypriot companies are the beneficiaries of Esco-Pivnich, KUB-Gas, Pari, First Ukrainian Oil and Gas Company, SystemOilEngineering, Nadragaz, Aldea-Ukraine, Burisma Service, Tehnocomservice, Nadragazvydobuvannia, GasOilInvest, Geounit and NGPGeo (Oil and Gas Industrial Geologia).

At the same time, at least since the beginning of 2021, the website and the Burisma Group Facebook page, which united all the above companies, have not been updated.

As reported, in June 2020, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) detained three people red-handed immediately after providing $6 million of unlawful benefits for further transfer to the head of the SAPO, so that he would close the criminal proceedings where the ex-minister of ecology was suspect. The case was transferred in the autumn of 2019 to NABU's investigation in the part concerning the ex-minister by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The episode, in which the head of the anti-corruption bodies was offered an undue benefit, concerns the possible involvement of the ex-minister in the seizure of funds from the stabilization loan of the National Bank issued to Real Bank (then controlled by a criminal organization with the participation of officials from the times of President Yanukovych) and money laundering. In this case, a number of persons, including the former minister, were notified that they will be prosecuted.

According to NABU, this was the largest documented bribe to law enforcement officers in the history of Ukraine.

