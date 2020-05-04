AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has allowed Brociti Investments Ltd (Cyprus) of Mykola Zlochevsky to concentrate more than 50% in GeoUnit LLC (Kyiv), which provides seismic surveys, geophysical monitoring, data processing and interpretation services.

According to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the permission was issued based on the results of the committee's meeting on Thursday, April 30.

The ultimate beneficiary of GeoUnit, with the charter capital of UAH 1.27 million, through Tervalto Trading Ltd (Cyprus) is Leonid Posokhov, who headed Nadra Bank in Ukraine from August 2004 to June 2005.

In 2018, the revenue of GeoUnit amounted to UAH 295.208 million, net worth was UAH 5.016 million.