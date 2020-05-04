Economy

14:05 04.05.2020

AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

1 min read
AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has allowed Brociti Investments Ltd (Cyprus) of Mykola Zlochevsky to concentrate more than 50% in GeoUnit LLC (Kyiv), which provides seismic surveys, geophysical monitoring, data processing and interpretation services.

According to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the permission was issued based on the results of the committee's meeting on Thursday, April 30.

The ultimate beneficiary of GeoUnit, with the charter capital of UAH 1.27 million, through Tervalto Trading Ltd (Cyprus) is Leonid Posokhov, who headed Nadra Bank in Ukraine from August 2004 to June 2005.

In 2018, the revenue of GeoUnit amounted to UAH 295.208 million, net worth was UAH 5.016 million.

Tags: #amc #zlochevsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

15:26 30.12.2019
Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

12:59 01.11.2019
AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

17:49 30.10.2019
Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

11:20 13.09.2019
Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

14:36 09.07.2019
AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

17:50 14.05.2019
Zlochevsky case resumed several months ago, investigation under way – prosecutor general

Zlochevsky case resumed several months ago, investigation under way – prosecutor general

14:37 14.05.2019
AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

12:22 14.03.2019
UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU BUSINESS

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

CADOGAN

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

BALANCE UKRAINE

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

ZELENSKY GOVERNMENT

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

BUDGET NSDC

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

LATEST

Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

Боевики на Донбассе 4 раза нарушили режим тишины

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

Study: 72% of Ukrainians found local substitute to the foreign made medicines

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD