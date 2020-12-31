Facts

15:10 31.12.2020

NABU releases video materials on 'Zlochevsky's bribe' case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has released a video on its Facebook page, which has collected video and audio materials in the case of an attempt to bribe the leadership of anti-corruption agencies.

"Taking into account the public outcry, NABU has declassified and is publishing fragments of the negotiations of the participants in the crime on video," according to a commentary to the video posted on Thursday.

In the video, in particular, it is reported that NABU detectives carried out covert investigative (search) actions, which made it possible to fix the involvement of tax officials and the leadership of a group of companies affiliated with the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources during the times of President Viktor Yanukovych.

NABU does not say the name of the mentioned former minister. As it is known, this is about former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mykola Zlochevsky.

There are published records of the applicant's conversations with an official of the State Tax Service on the closure of the case against the former minister, the investigative jurisdiction of which was assigned to NABU, their conversations with a confidant of the former minister and one of the heads of companies controlled by the former minister. An operative video footage of the moment when the illegal benefit was transferred was also released, where one of the NABU detectives was disguised as a security guard; after reporting the committed offense, he was threatened with a firearm.

Tags: #nabu #zlochevsky
Interfax-Ukraine
