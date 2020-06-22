Facts

15:58 22.06.2020

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

The initial bribe to close the case against Burisma was $50 million, not $6 million, former senior prosecutor of the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Kostiantyn Kulyk said on Monday at a press conference at Interfax Ukraine.

Kulyk said Burisma officials were recently detained while transferring a $6 million bribe to an agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to close the Burisma case.

"The initial amount of the bribe was not $6 million. The size of the bribe was $50 million," he said, showing the relevant documents.

Kulyk said Burisma lawyer Andriy Kich was detained during the bribe attempt.

"Burisma representatives in 2019 delegated this task to Kich, according to the PGO. I have in my hands a report from the prosecutor from my group that investigated the Burisma case. As follows from the report, Burisma and the Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin tried to influence the closure of the case," Kulyk said.

Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach said of Yenin: "Poroshenko arranged for Yenin to become Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs under (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to control topics sensitive to Poroshenko, (former U.S. Vice President Joe) Biden and American (Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs since September 4, 2018) George Kent."

"Yenin continues to this day to communicate with George Kent, reporting weekly over the telephone about the situation," Derkach said.

In August 2019, Kulyk said, he received information that Zlochevsky allocated $ 50 million to close criminal cases related to the activities of Burisma. The main requirements are to close criminal cases involving Burisma."

"I prepared a corresponding report and reported to the prosecutor general about the need to document an attempt to give a bribe. Here is this report," Kulyk said, showing a copy of the document.

The key question, according to Kulyk, is how such a large amount of funds could be transferred.

"You can imagine the volume of notes in the amount of $50 million. It is clear that such a bribe was impossible to give in cash. Therefore, we turned to Ukraine's SBU State Security Service for help in creating a legendary enterprise, which should have been credited. But PGO leadership changed. (Ruslan) Riaboshapka replaced (Yuriy) Lutsenko (as Prosecutor General). Talk about a $50-million bribe stopped after that, and Riaboshapka said that there was no case involving Burisma," Kulyk said.

"One of the episodes of official suspicion of Zlochevsky, case No. 1590, which supposedly was supposed to be closed for $6 million, includes facts of Zlochevsky's complicity in money laundering using Burisma, as well as Rosemont Seneca Boa of Devon Archer from the Biden family's orbit. It was $50 million to close not only Zlochevsky's case, but also against a company close to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden When Burisma representatives were detained giving a $6 million bribe, Rosemont Seneca Boa, and, accordingly, payments to Biden in the case already did not appear. Sytnyk personally confirmed this at his recent press conference," Kulyk said.

Derkach claimed "the Bidens were suspicious, but disappeared along the way, together with another $44 million dollars, which was the main part of the bribe."

"Everyone made good money. Even stranger is the absence of Biden's name in the case in which he definitely appears, according to NABU Director (Artem) Sytnyk, who does not want to interfere in international political processes. The cynicism of the proposal is astounding. It was namely Sytnyk who interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election using fakes from the so-called 'black ledger' incriminating Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort," Derkach said.

As reported, on June 12, a former official, with the assistance of a State Fiscal Service (SFS) official attempted to transfer $6 million of undue profit to Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Head Nazar Kholodnytsky and top NABU officials. Mykola Illiashenko, First Deputy Head of Kyiv's Tax Service and Burisma's lawyer Andriy Kich were caught red-handed and arrested.

