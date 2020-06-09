Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

The tasks of the Advisory Council on the affairs of war veterans, families of deceased defenders of Ukraine will be to develop a work plan to overcome the problems of veterans, as well as a bill on the activities of private armies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the first meeting of the council.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also attended the meeting, the official website of the Ukrainian president said on Friday.

"We need a global plan. A normal, living strategy. So that you and I can see: we can solve something by a government decree, something - by law; this is with the support of the President, and this is with the support of business," Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, the Advisory Council, for example, may join the development of a bill on the activities of private military companies. "There are two draft laws on the private army that have not yet been registered in parliament. One of them does not provide for any restrictions. This is a bill so that one or another business group can officially make a private army for itself. And this is very dangerous," the president said, adding that the Veterans Advisory Council could help develop a balanced bill.

Zelensky noted that the council should put forward priority legislative developments as soon as possible so that the parliament could approve them before the closing of the current session.

Serhiy Kunitsyn, the Chairman of the Advisory Board, thanked the president for establishing such an advisory body and noted that the council would help the authorities avoid duplication and unbalanced decisions.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that the Advisory Council, which consists of seven subgroups, will meet weekly. Such a schedule will help the body work out a decision quickly. The first meeting is scheduled for next week.

Zelensky created the Advisory Council on the affairs of war veterans, families of the deceased defenders of Ukraine by his decree No. 209/2020 on June 2.