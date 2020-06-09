Facts

11:20 09.06.2020

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

2 min read
Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

The tasks of the Advisory Council on the affairs of war veterans, families of deceased defenders of Ukraine will be to develop a work plan to overcome the problems of veterans, as well as a bill on the activities of private armies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the first meeting of the council.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also attended the meeting, the official website of the Ukrainian president said on Friday.

"We need a global plan. A normal, living strategy. So that you and I can see: we can solve something by a government decree, something - by law; this is with the support of the President, and this is with the support of business," Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, the Advisory Council, for example, may join the development of a bill on the activities of private military companies. "There are two draft laws on the private army that have not yet been registered in parliament. One of them does not provide for any restrictions. This is a bill so that one or another business group can officially make a private army for itself. And this is very dangerous," the president said, adding that the Veterans Advisory Council could help develop a balanced bill.

Zelensky noted that the council should put forward priority legislative developments as soon as possible so that the parliament could approve them before the closing of the current session.

Serhiy Kunitsyn, the Chairman of the Advisory Board, thanked the president for establishing such an advisory body and noted that the council would help the authorities avoid duplication and unbalanced decisions.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that the Advisory Council, which consists of seven subgroups, will meet weekly. Such a schedule will help the body work out a decision quickly. The first meeting is scheduled for next week.

Zelensky created the Advisory Council on the affairs of war veterans, families of the deceased defenders of Ukraine by his decree No. 209/2020 on June 2.

Tags: #veterans #military #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:34 09.06.2020
Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

09:21 09.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

16:18 08.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

15:03 06.06.2020
Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

09:22 06.06.2020
Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

18:46 05.06.2020
Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

17:50 03.06.2020
Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

17:15 03.06.2020
Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

11:35 03.06.2020
U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

14:51 01.06.2020
Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

LATEST

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Jewish community in Ukraine supports Avakov on post of Interior Minister

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD