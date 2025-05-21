Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:33 21.05.2025

Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the powers of the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs in the areas of supporting the interests of war veterans and their family members.

"According to the adopted document, the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs is designated as the main body in the system of central executive bodies, which ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in such key areas of supporting the interests of war veterans and their family members," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, this concerns the areas of honoring and perpetuating the memory of veterans, the activities of veteran spaces, specialists in supporting war veterans and demobilized persons, including through regulatory and legal support, organizing events for the social and professional adaptation of veterans and their family members and promoting their employment and entrepreneurial activity.

In addition, according to the adopted resolution, the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs now officially promotes: coordination of the activities of veteran development centers, resolving issues related to pension provision, providing benefits to veterans and their family members in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund of Ukraine, participating in the training, retraining and advanced training of personnel from among veterans and their family members and personnel who provide services and implement support measures for these categories of persons, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, the National Qualifications Agency and other state bodies. The ministry also participates in the analysis of the labor market situation for veterans and their family members in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, developing and submitting in accordance with the established procedure proposals of the Ministry of Economy regarding the regulation of the labor market and employment for veterans and their family members, social protection and vocational training and introduces digital technologies into the sphere of public life on issues within the competence of the Ministry of Veterans, in order to provide state services to veterans and their family members.

"The changes made to the regulation will allow for a more clear and effective implementation of the functions assigned to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, as well as improve interdepartmental coordination in the field of veterans' policy," the statement says.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #veterans

