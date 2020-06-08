Facts

12:00 08.06.2020

SBI investigating into 5,000 criminal cases on abusive treatment by law enforcers – acting chief

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating into around 5,000 criminal cases on abusive treatment by law enforcers, including that on tortures, Acting Director of the SBI Oleksandr Sokolov said.

"Relevant units have been created in the system of the Main Investigations Department and territorial departments of the SBI to carry out pre-trial investigations into crimes committed by law enforcers, including those connected with abusive treatment and tortures. The most experiences investigators of the SBI work with this category of crimes," he said during a coordination meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies at the Office of the Prosecutor General on June 4.

The participants of the meeting agreed on a range of joint activities for timely prevention, detection and uncovering of such crimes.

